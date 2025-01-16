Marin County

Watch: North Bay police chase involving wrong-way driver ends in crash

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Video released Wednesday by the San Rafael Police Department showed a dangerous police chase unfold in the North Bay.

The pursuit happened on Monday when San Rafael police spotted 36-year-old Casey Beck of Antioch and tried to pull him over because he was linked to a burglary in Rohnert Park.

Instead of getting off the road, Beck drove the wrong way on southbound Highway 101 near the Interstate 580 interchange.

Officers stopped traffic along the freeway. One of them then used a maneuver to stop Beck.

After a brief standoff, police took Beck into custody.

This article tagged under:

Marin County
