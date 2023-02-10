83-Year-Old Woman Dies When Train Hits Her Car in Novato

An 83-year-old woman died when a Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit train struck her vehicle in Novato on Friday, police said.

The collision was reported at 11:23 a.m. near Hamilton Parkway and Nave Drive and was within earshot of a patrol officer, who went to the scene and found the woman, Novato police said.

Investigators determined the SMART train was heading south when it hit the vehicle, which was going east and apparently went under the lowered crossing arms before being struck, according to police.

No passengers on the train reported any injuries. SMART train service stopped in the area for about four hours during the investigation into the collision. Hamilton Parkway had reopened in the area as of about 3:45 p.m., police said.

The name of the woman who died was not immediately available.

SMART has a safety fact sheet for those near their rail crossings that can be found here.