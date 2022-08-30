sausalito

Pedestrian Hit and Killed on Highway 101 in Sausalito: CHP

By Bay City News

A pedestrian was struck and killed early Tuesday, forcing the closure of all southbound lanes of southbound Highway 101 in Sausalito at the Spencer Avenue off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said officers responded to reports just before 4:30 a.m. of a pedestrian walking on the highway.

A Sig-alert was issued at 4:52 a.m., closing all southbound lanes -- without providing an estimate of when they will reopen -- and the Marin County Coroner's Office responded to the scene, the CHP said.

This is a developing story and more details will be shared when they become available.

