Bomb Threat Prompts Evacuations at Tamalpais High School in Mill Valley

Students were evacuated from Tamalpais High School in Mill Valley on Wednesday morning due to a bomb threat, according to the police and school officials.

At about 9:30 a.m., a bomb threat was called into the school, according to a letter from the superintendent's office. The school called police and students were evacuated immediately.

Police were searching the campus, and the public should avoid the area, the letter said. Students and parents were instructed not to return to the campus for belongings until the school reopens.

A reunification center was set up at Mill Valley Community Center, 180 Camino Alto.

This is a developing story.