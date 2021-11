Police are asking residents to shelter in place Sunday afternoon due to police activity in the area of Vallejo and Jefferson streets.

UPDATE: Police activity in the area LINDBERG CIR. Avoid area. AREA RESIDENTS ARE ADVISED TO SHELTER IN PLACE. https://t.co/YH9WvjkWmG — Petaluma Police Dept (@petaluma_police) November 29, 2021

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

People should avoid the area, police said in an advisory about 3:30 p.m.

Police did not release information about the police activity.