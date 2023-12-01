Promoters behind BottleRock bringing Latin music fest to Napa next year

The promoters behind the music festival BottleRock Napa Valley announced this week that they are bringing Latin music artists to Napa next year for the first annual La Onda Festival.

The two-day event will take place June 1 and 2, a week after BottleRock and will be held at the Napa Valley Expo.

The organizers said the lineup will be spread across the Latin music spectrum with an emphasis on Mexican musicians.

The event will also feature DJ sets, local and regional Latin cuisine and interactive aspects such as a spa, dance club and silent disco.

"We have a wonderfully diverse population in Northern California, but up until now, our Latin communities, and those who enjoy Latin music, have had to travel to Southern California or out of state to enjoy a multi-day festival devoted to Latin music," organizers for La Onda said in an email. "We are happy to be able to offer this experience in NorCal with La Onda."

Napa County is about 36% Hispanic, with nearly 29% of the population being native Spanish speakers.

Organizers said they plan to make this an annual event, similar to BottleRock.

The lineup will be announced Monday, and a presale will take place next Wednesday.