Racist, threatening message sent to middle school in Santa Rosa

Police are investigating after a racist and threatening message was sent to several middle school students, teachers and staff at Rincon Valley Middle School in Santa Rosa.
Investigators say a PowerPoint presentation was sent to some at the school, and it contained racist and potentially threatening content.
A teacher who got the message contacted police around 4 p.m. Friday.
Families say they have not gotten any kind of notification about the incident.
No additional information was immediately available.