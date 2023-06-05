Racist, threatening message sent to middle school in Santa Rosa

Police are investigating after a racist and threatening message was sent to several middle school students, teachers and staff at Rincon Valley Middle School in Santa Rosa.

Investigators say a PowerPoint presentation was sent to some at the school, and it contained racist and potentially threatening content.

A teacher who got the message contacted police around 4 p.m. Friday.

Families say they have not gotten any kind of notification about the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.