Santa rosa

Racist, threatening message sent to middle school in Santa Rosa

By NBC Bay Area staff

Police are investigating after a racist and threatening message was sent to several middle school students, teachers and staff at Rincon Valley Middle School in Santa Rosa.

Investigators say a PowerPoint presentation was sent to some at the school, and it contained racist and potentially threatening content.

A teacher who got the message contacted police around 4 p.m. Friday.

Families say they have not gotten any kind of notification about the incident.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Santa rosa
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us