Police Investigating Armed Robbery of Cannabis Delivery Driver

Police in Santa Rosa are investigating an armed robbery of a cannabis delivery driver that occurred Thursday.

On Thursday at 4:40 p.m., a delivery driver returning from a delivery in Oakland pulled onto Piner Place in Santa Rosa when a black Audi sedan pulled up directly behind the van and lightly rear-ended it, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

The driver of the delivery van stopped and got out to check for damage, and then saw two men coming toward the van. Police said the driver reported one of the men appeared to be armed with a handgun.

The driver said he also saw two additional men still inside the suspect vehicle.

The driver, realizing he was being robbed, ran way from the van.

The suspects entered the van, took some items including cash, returned to the Audi and fled the scene.