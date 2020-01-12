Santa Rosa DMV Office Temporarily Closing for Renovations

The state Department of Motor Vehicles office in Santa Rosa is closing for renovations between noon Jan. 17 and 9 a.m. April 1, the DMV said this week.

The improvements include replacing floors, furniture and the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, the DMV said.

A temporary DMV office in Garrett Hall at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds at 1350 Bennett Valley Road in Santa Rosa will open Jan. 22 at 9 a.m. and close at noon March 27.

Other DMV offices near Santa Rosa are located in Petaluma at 715 Southpoint Blvd., Suite J; in Novato at 936 Seventh St. Suite A; 2550 Napa Valley Corporate Drive in Napa and 75 Tamal Vista Blvd. in Corte Madera.

Many DMV transactions can be completed online without visiting a field office, the DMV said. They include renewing a vehicle registration or driver's license, ordering replacement vehicle registration cards and stickers and changing an address.

Customers must visit a field office to get a REAL ID that will be required to fly domestically in the U.S. starting Oct. 1. A passport or passport card also will be accepted in order to fly.