Man suspected of killing relative, taking her head sought by Santa Rosa police

Santa Rosa police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who is suspected of killing one of his relatives and taking her head with him.

Luis Gustavo Aroyo-Lopez, a 24-year-old Santa Rosa resident, is believed to have killed his female relative at a home along the 2500 block of Pomo Trail, according to police.

Officers who responded to the residence Thursday afternoon found the woman dead inside. She had been decapitated, but authorities were unable to find her head at the residence, police said.

Investigators believe Aroyo-Lopez killed the woman before leaving the home with her head, according to police.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Aroyo-Lopez is described by police as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and about 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt or jacket, black pants, and white shoes. He has a large "420" and marijuana leaf tattoo on the left side of his head.

Police believe he walked south on Iroquois Street after leaving the home. Police don't know where he intends to go next or if he has a vehicle. He does have other relatives in the San Joaquin Valley, but police don't know if intends to head in that direction.

He was recently released from state prison and placed on postrelease community supervision, police said. He had been in prison for assault with a deadly weapon and weapons possession charges.

Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Santa Rosa police by calling 707-543-3590 or via the online tip line at www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.