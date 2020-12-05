Santa Rosa police

Santa Rosa Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Hearse From Outside Church

By Bay City News

Santa Rosa Police

 A 23-year-old man faces charges of grand theft auto and probation violation Saturday afternoon after allegedly stealing a hearse that had just been used to deliver a casket to a mortuary, Santa Rosa police said Saturday.

Officers said that at about 2:10 p.m. Saturday, a hearse owned by the Windsor Healdsburg Mortuary in Windsor was used to deliver a casket to St. Rose Catholic Church on 10th Street in Santa Rosa in preparation for a service. When mortuary staff came back outside, their hearse was gone, police said.

The staffers called police, who found the hearse about 40 minutes later at the Motel 6 in the 3100 block of Cleveland Avenue in Santa Rosa, police said. When a man tried to drive away in the hearse, officers stopped the long, black Cadillac in the motel parking lot.

Taken into custody was Alberto Torres-Morales, described by police as a Santa Rosa-area transient. He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of auto theft, grand theft auto and probation violation.

This article tagged under:

Santa Rosa police
