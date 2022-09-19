Santa rosa

Man Dies After Being Struck by 2 Trucks in Santa Rosa

By Bay City News

A man who was apparently either crouched or crawling on a roadway in Santa Rosa was struck by two vehicles and died on Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol has announced. 

Officers responded to the area of Todd Road near Moorland Avenue at around 5:45 a.m., at which time they discovered a deceased man in the roadway. 

A preliminary investigation indicated that the man was either hunched over or crawling on Todd Road. A  dump truck traveling eastbound collided with the man. He was then struck by a Chevrolet truck traveling west. 

The identity of the man has not yet been released. 

Please contact the Santa Rosa CHP office at (707) 588-1400 if you have any information regarding this crash.

