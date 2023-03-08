Santa Rosa Teachers to Host Rally for Safer Schools Ahead of Board Meeting

Santa Rosa parents and students sounded off Tuesday evening during a passionate community meeting on school safety, and on Wednesday, teachers are joining the demand for safer campuses after a 16-year-old was stabbed to death in a high school classroom.

Hundreds of educators from the Santa Rosa Teachers Association are expected to rally at City Hall and pack the school board meeting to demand safer schools for all students and staff, including support for mental health and social-emotional needs and violence prevention measures.

"It has only been one week since the unspeakable tragedy occurred at Montgomery High School, and we all mourn the loss of Jayden Pienta," SRTA President Kathryn Howell said in a statement. "Santa Rosa educators know what our students also know – our schools are not safe. Students and educators are assaulted at our schools, we are threatened with violence and we all call for change."

The teachers group is scheduled to gather in front of Santa Rosa City Hall, 100 Santa Rosa Ave., at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The school board meeting starts at 5:45 p.m.