Freeway Shooting

1 Hospitalized Following Shooting on Highway 29 in Napa County

The Napa County Sheriff's Office also report a carjacking occurred in downtown Napa minutes after the highway shooting

One person is hospitalized following a shooting on Highway 29, near Highway 221, in Napa County, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred 6:40 a.m. Friday and appears to have involved at least two vehicles, Sheriff's Office officials said.

A carjacking in downtown Napa, near Clay and Franklin streets, was also reported shortly after the shooting. It was not clear if the two incidents are related.

A person is in custody in connection to the carjacking, sheriff's office officials said, adding he is also a person of interest in the shooting.

No injuries were reported in the carjacking.

Anyone with information may contact the Napa County Sheriff's Office at 707-253-4458.

