2 Students Arrested for Allegedly Bringing Knives to Montgomery High in Santa Rosa

Two students were arrested over the weekend for bringing knives to the same Santa Rosa school campus where a boy was stabbed to death two weeks ago.

In a press release sent out Monday, Santa Rosa police officials said the pair of Montgomery High School students was arrested after school administrators found them with the knives on campus.

School officials were alerted via a social media post of the possibility that a student might have brought a weapon to school, according to police.

When the 15-year-old student was called into the office, he was allegedly seen passing something that turned out to be a folding knife with a five-inch blade to a 17-year-old, police said.

When the 17-year-old's backpack was searched, school officials allegedly found a fixed-blade knife with a 7.5-inch blade.

Both boys were disciplined and sent home with their parents, police said.

They were then both arrested Saturday on suspicion of felony possession of a weapon on school grounds, police said.

Their names aren't being released because they are minors.

Police officials said they first learned of the knives from a parent who called the department at about 4:40 p.m. Friday to say school administrators had sent out a notification of the incident to parents.

Police officials said school administrators reached out to the department at 8:30 p.m. Friday.

On Monday, Santa Rosa City Schools district officials announced on their web site that Montgomery High School Principal Adam Paulson and Assistant Principal Tyler Ahlborn were on leave and that a former principal, Laurie Fong will serve as principal for the rest of the school year.

No other information was released by Superintendent Anna Trunnell about the action.

Sixteen-year-old Montgomery High School student Jayden Jess Pienta was fatally stabbed March 1 during a fight in an art classroom, and a 15-year-old has been charged with voluntary manslaughter in the death.

One week later, a 15-year-old student was found with a large hunting knife in their backpack at another Santa Rosa school, Amarosa Academy. That student was arrested and booked on suspicion of felony possession of a dangerous weapon on campus, police said.

Police officials said they are posting an officer to the Montgomery campus Monday and Tuesday and officers will be doing security checks at other high schools in the district.