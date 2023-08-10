Swastikas, racial slurs found painted on Solano County storefront

Authorities are investigating a hate crime after swastikas and racial slurs were found Tuesday on the outside of a business in unincorporated Fairfield.

The slurs, written in red paint, were discovered Tuesday morning on the walls of Thompson's Corner Saloon, 2147 Cordelia Road, according to the Solano County Sheriff's Office.

Surveillance images were released by the sheriff's office, and authorities are asking the community to help to track down a suspect in the vandalism.

"This act of racism is horrifying and offends our entire community," the sheriff's office said in a statement on social media.

The sheriff's office is working with the Fairfield Police Department on the case.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is ask to contact the sheriff's investigations bureau at (707) 784-7061.