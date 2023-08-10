Solano County

Swastikas, racial slurs found painted on Solano County storefront

By Bay City News

Solano County Sheriff's Office

Authorities are investigating a hate crime after swastikas and racial slurs were found Tuesday on the outside of a business in unincorporated Fairfield.

The slurs, written in red paint, were discovered Tuesday morning on the walls of Thompson's Corner Saloon, 2147 Cordelia Road, according to the Solano County Sheriff's Office.

Surveillance images were released by the sheriff's office, and authorities are asking the community to help to track down a suspect in the vandalism.

"This act of racism is horrifying and offends our entire community," the sheriff's office said in a statement on social media.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The sheriff's office is working with the Fairfield Police Department on the case.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is ask to contact the sheriff's investigations bureau at (707) 784-7061.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Solano CountyFairfield
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us