Transforming San Quentin and its inmates

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Big changes are coming to San Quentin starting this spring, when demolition work starts on the governor’s $240 million plan to transform the notorious prison into a rehabilitation and education center.

Rehabilitation work continues for those currenty incarcerated inside San Quentin’s walls. One local nonprofit, Humans of San Quentin, is turning to social media to collect stories from previous or current inmates, with the hope that connections on social media can offer healing.

