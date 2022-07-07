Vacaville Woman's Tires Flattened in Apparent Movement Against SUVs

A Vacaville woman said someone flattened the tires of her car and left a blunt message suggesting it was part of an international movement against people driving SUVs.

Quanda Ellis-Walker said that on Tuesday morning, she started to drive her Dodge Durango away from her Vacaville home when a dash light told her she had a flat tire.

The nurse said she pulled over and saw a letter explaining what happened.

“I pulled over and got out of the car and my tire was totally flat,” said Ellis-Walker. “I noticed that a notice was on my vehicle saying that my vehicle was a 'gas guzzler' and they let out one or more of the air out the tires.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It said they flattened at least one of the vehicle's tires and reads, “don’t take it personally, it's not you its your car … And its impact on our climate.”

The letter also warns that we should expect more of these incidents. It's signed, “the tire extinguishers.”

“Honestly I was angry,” said Ellis-Walker.

NBC Bay Area reached out to the group named in the letter who describe themselves as "climate activists."

In an email they again outlined their concern that large SUVs are burning fossil fuels, creating pollution and hurting the planet.

They also say the movement started in the United Kingdom, but has now led to chapters worldwide

The email also had a website offering step by step instructions on how to deflate tires and the letter to leave behind.

The group claims its members have deflated some 5,000 tires worldwide, including the Vacaville incident.

They also say membership is fully anonymous.

“It was terrifying to know that someone would come and do this to you,” said Ellis-Walker.

Back in Vacaville, the family says their SUV is a necessity.

“We need a larger vehicle because I have two sons that are special needs and I have a double amputee great aunt that I'm a caretaker for and we couldn’t do any appointments or anything,” she said.

Police said they're investigating and looking for video footage, and say anyone caught deflating tires may face a charge of vehicle tampering.