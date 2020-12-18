Vallejo Police Arrest 3 People in September Homicide Investigation

Vallejo police investigators have arrested three people in connection with the September killing of a 23-year-old man.

Police have arrested Jadontae Braelynelrich Foster, 23; Dashanna Cordoba, 23; and Destinee McFarland, 23. All three are Vallejo residents.

The trio were apprehended in connection with the murder of Daimon Darell Ferguson on Sept. 3.

Foster and Cordoba were located and arrested in El Paso, Texas. Police arrested McFarland in Fairfield.

The investigation was led by the department's detective division and crime reduction team.

Vallejo police investigators also credit the Fairfield and El Paso police departments for their cooperation.

"My deepest sympathies are with the parents and family of Mr. Ferguson," Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams said. "We want the families of those who've fallen victim to senseless violence to know that we care, and that our officers are working tirelessly to bring justice in these cases."

Anyone with information in this ongoing investigation may contact Det. Terry Schillinger at (707) 648-4278.