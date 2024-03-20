Vallejo

Vallejo police had a record number of chases in 2023, data shows

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Vallejo Police Department engaged in a record 197 pursuits in 2023, and more than 20% of them ended in crashes, according to the department's own data released Wednesday.

Vallejo PD did the research to identify risks to the department associated with the police chases, which more than doubled in a five-year span.

Vallejo police recorded 197 pursuits in 2023, 67 more than the previous year. And 41 of those chases last year ended in a crash.

Thom Jensen has the full report in the video above.

