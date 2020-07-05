Vallejo police

Vallejo Police Seek Public's Help in Possible Kidnapping

By Mandela Linder

Police in Vallejo are asking for the public’s help in the investigation of an incident that may have been a kidnapping late Sunday afternoon.

Around 5:30 p.m. a witness saw a person in a silver Infiniti sedan allegedly assault a female victim and then forcibly push her into the back of the vehicle in the area of Rotary Way and Cadloni Lane, police said in a tweet.

The suspect then fled the scene with the victim in the vehicle, according to the tweet from the Vallejo Police Department.

The license plate number of the silver Infiniti suspected to be involved is 8DMN284. Anyone who sees this vehicle is asked to call 911.

