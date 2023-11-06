Vallejo resident fatally shoots home invasion suspect

A Vallejo resident shot and killed a man who allegedly tried to break into his house Monday morning.

The shooting happened at about 9:40 a.m. near Georgia and Monterey streets.

NBC Bay Area tried to speak with the resident, but he didn't want to talk about what happened.

Neighbors said they heard a brief argument before at least one shot was fired.

It's unclear where exactly the shooting took place.

Police said the resident was cooperating with them.