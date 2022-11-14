Vallejo Police Investigate Shooting and Stabbing Attack That Killed 1, Injured Two

Vallejo police arrested one person they believe responsible for the Sunday morning attack that killed one and critically injured two others.

Officers responded at 7:24 a.m. Sunday to a report of a male being attacked on the 600 block of Third Street. The victim, an 80-year-old Vallejo resident, was found suffering from at least one stab wound. He was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition, police said Monday evening.

Officers also found a 31-year-old transgender resident of Vallejo suffering from at least one gunshot wound near the scene, who died shortly afterward.

Police also found a 27-year-old transgender resident of Albany suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The subject was transported to a local hospital and was in critical condition, police said in a statement Monday night.

Police said they arrested and booked into Solano County Jail a subject they found near the scene they believe was involved. The subject's identity, as well as the circumstances surrounding the attack, are still being investigated.

Anyone with information regarding the attacks is asked to contact detective Ken Jackson at (707) 648-4280 or Brian Murphy (707) 648-5430.

This was Vallejo's 23rd homicide of the year.