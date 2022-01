A vehicle hit a transmission pole in Forestville early Saturday morning and nearly 6,000 Pacific Gas & Electric customers in Sonoma County are without power, according to the dispatch center for the county.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. in the area of Trenton and Covey roads near Forestville, according to a representative of the dispatch center. Residents west of 8244 Trenton Road are affected by the outage.