Northern California's Nyjah Huston, the New Face of Skateboarding

Nyjah Huston of Davis, a four-time world skateboarding champion, is hoping to add Olympic medalist to his impressive resume.

The "bad boy" of skateboarding is good for the sport. He knows Tokyo is a launching point.

"I think it definitely has the opportunity to help the sport grow a lot," he said. "I think we're going to see a lot more skateparks pop up at places all around the world, which is going to be great to see."

Since he began skateboarding at age 5 on the streets of Davis, Huston has enjoyed a meteoric rise, with multimillion-dollar endorsements, 4.7 million Instagram followers and all the sport's accolades. But the Olympics are a first.

