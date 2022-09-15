NTSB Releases Preliminary Report for Deadly Watsonville Plane Crash

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report for last month's deadly plane crash in Watsonville involving two small planes that collided just before landing.

View the NTSB's entire preliminary report below.

There were two people and a dog aboard a twin-engine Cessna 340 and only the pilot aboard a single-engine Cessna 152 during the crash on Aug. 18, according to the NTSB. All three people and the dog were killed.

The victims were identified as 75-year-old Carl Kruppa and 67-year-old Nannette Plett-Kruppa of Winton, California, and 32-year-old Stuart Camenson of Santa Cruz, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff-Coroner.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.