911: Hanging on the line

After a stabbed Oakland police officer almost died because his own 911 calls failed to connect, the NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit revealed Oakland has the second worst 911 answering time in the state where it’s not uncommon for callers to get busy signals.
Months of reporting revealed a deeply broken 911 system in the city and a state agency that’s fallen behind on its oversight.
Following these investigations and a civil grand jury report, the state sent Oakland a notice and, in September, Oakland’s mayor announced a $2.5 million investment into the city’s 911 department.
‘I don't dial 911 anymore': Oakland's worsening 911 crisis
Oakland's 911 system was down 30 hour. It's part of a bigger issue
Part 3: CHP Bay Area responds to having longest 911 answering times in California
Part 4: Californians paid more than a $1B into 911 over the years as oversight falls behind
Part 5: Oakland mayor announces $2.5M investment into city's 911 system
Have a tip for investigative reporter Candice Nguyen?
- Call our tip line at 1-888-996-TIPS
- Email candice.nguyen@nbcuni.com
- Follow her on Twitter @CandiceNguyenTV
- Like her on Facebook.com/CandiceNguyenTV