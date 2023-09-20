911: Hanging on the line

After a stabbed Oakland police officer almost died because his own 911 calls failed to connect, the NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit revealed Oakland has the second worst 911 answering time in the state where it’s not uncommon for callers to get busy signals.

Months of reporting revealed a deeply broken 911 system in the city and a state agency that’s fallen behind on its oversight.

Following these investigations and a civil grand jury report, the state sent Oakland a notice and, in September, Oakland’s mayor announced a $2.5 million investment into the city’s 911 department.

Out of the 450 911 call centers across California, CHP Golden Gate Division had the longest averaging answering time in the state in 2023, according to California Office of Emergency Services’ data analyzed by the NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit. Candice Nguyen reports.

With industrywide staffing shortages, 911 answering times quadrupling mandated standards and more people saying they’re losing trust in their city’s ability to respond to emergencies, the NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit examined state and federal oversight of 911 centers. Candice Nguyen reports.

