Oakland Animal Shelter's Kennels Full; Urgent Need for Homes for Large Dogs

The kennels at Oakland's animal shelter are at capacity due to an unprecedented number of large dogs coming in, city officials said Wednesday.

The shelter has reduced adoption fees this week and is extending hours from Thursday through Saturday in hopes of finding homes for the dogs.

"We need the community's help! All of our dog kennels are completely full, and we have new animals entering the shelter every day," said Ann Dunn, director of Oakland Animal Services.

There are nearly 100 large dogs available for adoption at the shelter. In the past, the Oakland shelter's large dogs were mostly pit bulls or pit-bull mixes. Now, however, the facility is seeing more breeds like huskies and shepherds.

Officials aren't sure why there has been a surge in large dogs coming in, but said Oakland's shelter isn't alone. Shelters around the state are also seeing a similar increase in large dogs, Dunn said.

Adoption hours will be extended on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, from noon to 7 p.m.

Hours on Sunday will be from noon to 3 p.m.

The adoption fee for all animals will be $20 through Sunday.

For information on how to adopt an animal, visit the shelter's website.