Oakland and Berkeley teens eligible to vote in November election

By NBC Bay Area staff

A group of teens will be able to vote early and for the first time thanks to a measure that passed in the East Bay.

Thanks to Measure QQ, approved four years ago, 16 and 17 year olds in Oakland and Berkeley will be able to vote in school board elections in November.

The students can register to vote online or in person. Those who register will get separate ballots in the mail, specifically for the school board races.

Both Oakland and Berkeley have open school board seats this year.

