Oakland business owner closes boutique store after second break in

A business owner in Oakland is closing down one of her boutique stores after it was broken into for the second time.

Taylor Jay’s store on Rockridge in Oakland was broken into for the second time in the span of a month. For her, it's just too much to keep the doors open.

"That was kind of it. We can't deal with this right now," she said. "It hasn't been that busy around here [to] really just push through break ins. Today we want to do more of a celebration of our brand for customers who love us. want them to come out and celebrate the space and wish us well."

This incident also comes three months after Jay had to pick up the pieces after her flagship store was broken into on Easter Sunday. In that incident, close to $20,000 of merchandise and supplies were stolen.

Jay held a sale on Sunday where customers and supporters could enjoy the space one last time.

Going forward, Jay said she will focus on the operations in her flagship location on Broadway.