Oakland business owner confronts burglars in his store

An Oakland business owner took matters into his own hands Tuesday morning, confronting burglars as they broke into his store.

“Basically, there is no law and order in this town. The criminals are running the show,” said Sam Jebril, who owns a Montclair gas station.

Jebril has installed steel doors and locks to deter burglars — but, early that morning, they brought power tools.

“They cut through the locks,” Jebril said. “They had the tools to cut the locks and went inside. They caused so much damage.”

After calling 911 and getting a busy signal, Jebril drove to his store and used his truck to try and stop the burglars.

“I took my truck and pushed their cars. It was parked in front of the store and they came out,” Jebril said.

That stopped the group from getting away with even more merchandise.

This is the sixth business hit in the area in the past week, according to Executive Director of the Montclair and Laurel District Business Associations Daniel Swafford.

“Having this brazen sense that they can do whatever they want, anytime they want,” Swafford said. “And businesses are reeling from it.”

“We just need to live safe. We need to live without fear to do business,” said Wahed Alsaidi, whose auto shop was targeted a few months ago.

He said crime in Oakland is completely out of control.

“It’s rising. Unbelievable. Why it’s rising? We don’t know. We just need to see some solution. We just wanna see some peace,” Alsaidi said.

Jebril’s High Street gas station was broken into last October, with burglars using a car to gain entrance and making off with more than $130,000 in cash and merchandise.

He says that if the city won’t act, he will if burgers strike again.

“Shoot them,” Jebril said. “I’m well armed. Legally armed. And I promise you, somebody step foot, try to do something, I will kill the. Because the city won’t do anything about it. I will do something about it. There’s no other choice for me to do.”