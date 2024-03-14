Oakland

State honors Fremont High School's Media Academy in Oakland

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A media academy at an Oakland school that was almost shut down has now been given one of California's most prestigious educational awards.

Beyond the lights and cameras, Fremont High School's Media Academy is setting students up for success both in and out of the studio.

NBC Bay Area's Velena Jones shows how the program is moving the Bay Area forward in the video above.

