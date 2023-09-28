Oakland police announce arrest of 10 suspected gang members

As crime continues to be a major concern for many Oaklanders, Mayor Sheng Thao and the city’s police department are vowing to do more to address the violence.

That was the message at a press conference Thursday where city leaders spoke on the issue and announced the arrest of 10 suspected gang members they said were connected to car jackings, armed robberies and car burglaries.

“We will take and we are unafraid of taking enforcement actions on those who continue to engage in violence and engage in traumatizing our communities,” said Thao.

Thao and police Captain Tony Jones said the arrests also led officers to a dozen guns which are now off the street.

“We understand what the community is going through,” said Jones. “We hear the cries of the community. We are taking it seriously and doing something about it.”

The group, including one minor, was arrested after an investigation and surveillance operation which lasted over two weeks. At least one of the men is also connected to an attempted homicide, according to investigators.

On Thursday, city leadership also noted that gangs seem to be changing their M..O.

“The group and gangs that we have been focused on traditionally are now involved in car jackings and armed robberies,” said Tony. “So Ceasefire has begun to shift the focus to incorporate crimes — not just shootings and homicides, but also the armed robberies and any violent crime involving a firearm.”

Ceasefire refers to the city’s “Ceasefire Strategy,” which aims to reduce gang shootings and homicides, decrease incarceration rates and recidivism, and strengthen police-community relations.

The arrests come as Oakland faces a 21% increase in violent crime as compared to last year, a 30% increase in robbery and burglaries, and a 51% increase in car thefts. All that triggered a brief protest by more than 200 city businesses this week.

Thao said Thursday that she was committed to cutting crime.

“The increase in violent crime since 2020 is deeply concerning. It is unacceptable,” said Thao. “And I know that, as your mayor, the buck stops with me.”

Thao said she is working with the governor and attorney general to address crime, and also promised to expand the number of officers at the short-staffed police department as well as bring more community ambassadors to the street.

“We are bringing in the resources to our city and, again, you will see more arrests of people who are victimizing our businesses, our residents,” said Thao.

The district attorney’s office has charged all nine adults with weapons possession, while charges are still pending for the minor.

Oakland police said they are contacting victims of robberies and carjackings they believe were targeted by the gang, and expect to bring more cases forward.