Former Oakland Police Chief Expected to Speak Out Against Firing

Oakland's former police chief could speak out as early as Friday after the city's newly-elected mayor explained why she decided to fire him.

Mayor Sheng Thao in an interview with NBC Bay Area stood behind her decision to remove former Oakland police Chief LeRonne Armstrong from the city without cause.

"I no longer have the confidence that he can continue to do what is needed to reform the Oakland Police Department and furthermore move the city out from under the federal oversight," Thao said.

Prominent community members gathered in Oakland Thursday denouncing the mayor’s decision to fire police Chief LeRonne Armstrong. Mayor Sheng Thao also responded during a interview with NBC Bay Area Thursday. Emma Goss reports.

Armstrong has been on administrative leave since last month. Darren Allison will continue to lead the Oakland Police Department as acting chief of police.

The firing stems from an independent report that found Armstrong mishandled cases of officer misconduct including a non-injury hit-and-run involving a sergeant who was in a patrol car at the time.

Armstrong this week released a statement saying he is continuing to evaluate legal options as he looks to preserve his rights and reputation.

Read his full statement below:

I want to thank the community for its strong showing of support in the wake of the Mayor’s decision to terminate me as Chief. It has truly been an honor and privilege to serve this City for more than two decades.

As a native of Oakland, I know how special this city is. It means the world to me that I have earned the trust and respect of so many leaders and members of this community. I appreciate your efforts to champion my cause and I thank you for trying to help the Mayor understand that the best path forward for the City was with me remaining as Chief.

I genuinely appreciate all of the encouraging messages and phone calls I have received. I cannot possibly acknowledge them all individually. But please know I have heard and received your messages of support. I want to specially thank a few people. I’d like to thank Mayor Libby Schaaf and the Oakland Police Commission for trusting me to lead OPD during her tenure. I’d also like to thank the Oakland Chapter of the NAACP, the Oakland spiritual community, the Chinese Chamber of Commerce, the API community and other neighborhood and community leaders who showed up at the rallies for their tremendous and vocal support over the past month. I want to thank all the people who came today to city hall to stand with me, and with Oakland, to make our city, our police force, and our community a better place.

I want to show my special appreciation and admiration for the hardworking women and men of the Oakland Police Department. Thank you for all you do to keep the City of Oakland safe. You truly are the hardest working law enforcement professionals in America.

I have been getting a lot of questions about my next steps. Please know that I continue to believe that my termination was the result of a fundamentally flawed process that resulted in unfair, inaccurate conclusions about me. I am continuing to evaluate my legal options to preserve my rights and my hard-earned reputation.