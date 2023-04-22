Oakland Police Investigate 2 Separate Shootings

The Oakland Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that occurred in the city Saturday.

According to Oakland police, the first shooting happened just after 11 a.m. near the area of Edes Avenue and Hegenberger Road.

Police said their officers found a man, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

A second shooting happened at around 12:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of 35th Avenue. Police said officers there found a shooting victim and began "life-saving measures."

OPD added the victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where their condition is unknown at this time.

Both shootings are under investigation and no other details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oakland police at (510) 238-3426.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.