Oakland Police Seek Missing 13-Year-Old Girl

The Oakland Police Department is asking the community and media to help them locate a 13-year-old girl who was last seen on Wednesday.

Ameriyah Benavides was last seen around 10 a.m. in the 800 block of 52nd Street, police said.

Benavides is an African-American girl, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 130 pounds, with shoulder-length dreadlocks in twists and brown eyes. Her family says she is in good mental and physical condition.

She was wearing a light blue and red hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and red and black Jordan sneakers.

If you've seen her or have any information about her whereabouts, please call the Oakland PD at (510) 238-3641.