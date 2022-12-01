Bay Area Hip Hop

Oakland Considers Renaming Street After Bay Area Rap Legend Too $hort

By Stephanie Guzman

NBC Universal, Inc.

The city of Oakland is considering renaming one of its streets for Bay Area rap legend Too $hort.

According to the East Bay Times, city leaders are considering renaming a three-block stretch of Foothill Boulevard from 47th Avenue to High Street to “Too $hort Way.”

The stretch runs past Fremont High School, where he graduated.

Bay Area Hip Hop Dec 17, 2020

Legends of the Bay: Too $hort Discusses ‘Verzuz' Event With E-40

NBCUniversal Inc. Mar 19, 2019

The First Thing Too Short Looks For When Mentoring Young Rappers

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The rapper, whose real name is Todd Anthony Shaw, posted his reaction to the news on his Instagram page Thursday.

Oakland city councilmembers will discuss the street renaming Tuesday.

This article tagged under:

Bay Area Hip HopOaklandToo Short
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us