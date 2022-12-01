Oakland Considers Renaming Street After Bay Area Rap Legend Too $hort

The city of Oakland is considering renaming one of its streets for Bay Area rap legend Too $hort.

According to the East Bay Times, city leaders are considering renaming a three-block stretch of Foothill Boulevard from 47th Avenue to High Street to “Too $hort Way.”

The stretch runs past Fremont High School, where he graduated.

The rapper, whose real name is Todd Anthony Shaw, posted his reaction to the news on his Instagram page Thursday.

Oakland city councilmembers will discuss the street renaming Tuesday.