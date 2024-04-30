Pro-Palestinian protesters remain camped out at Bay Area universities

There was chaos at Columbia University Tuesday as police in riot gear moved in and arrested about 100 people protesting the Israel-Hamas War.

Officers were seen using a vehicle with a ramp to access the second floor window of Hamilton Hall, which protesters occupied early Tuesday morning.

In addition to those inside the building, others outside were seen being placed in zip ties.

This came after Columbia sent a letter asking the NYPD for assistance. Before officers made their move, students had been warned to shelter in place.

In a statement about why police were called, Columbia University said in part , “after the university learned overnight that Hamilton Hall had been occupied, vandalized and blockaded, we were left with no choice.”

While this was all unfolding on the East Coast, protesters at Stanford University were watching.

“I hope that people around the country will use them as a model for action and for change,” said a protester. “I pray for them and I thank them because they are leading a very difficult fight.”

At White Plaza, everything remained peaceful Tuesday night.

Tents remain up with signs around the encampment -- a similar scene at UC Berkeley and at San Francisco State.

But all is not calm at every campus in California.

At Cal Poly Humboldt, officers in riot gear moved in on protesters there early Tuesday morning. They had been occupying two buildings for several days.

Like protesters on other campuses, they're calling for the university to divest from companies doing business in Israel.

At least 35 people were arrested.

At Stanford, the university says some students could face consequences up to suspension for violating university policy.

One protester said there’s fear around that, but that doesn’t compare to what other students are facing at other universities nor what people in Gaza are facing.