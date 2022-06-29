Oakland School Leaders to Reconsider Some Approved Campus Closures

Oakland school leaders on Wednesday will reconsider some of the approved campus closures amid pressure from parents, teachers and the school community.

Parents and activists are hoping Oakland Unified School District trustees will vote to reverse the closures of seven schools over the next few years.

Parker K-8 and Community Day School were set to close this fall, and next year, Brookfield, Munck, Grass Valley and Horace Mann elementary schools as well as Korematsu Discovery Academy were shceduled to shutter.

Other changes approved include La Escuelita and Hillcrest elementary schools serving students up to fifth grade rather than eighth. And Rise Community Schools was set to merge with New Highland Academy.

In protest, some parents and activists moved into the Parker campus and started running an unsanctioned summer camp with activities and meals. Oakland Unified demanded the group move out because it didn’t meet district standards for safety, supervision and background checks.

Despite pressure on the school board, the majority of trustees has maintained its position on the closures in other votes since February.

The school board also will finalize the district’s $700 million budget plan, which includes about $40 million in cuts.