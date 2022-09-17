Oakland Shares Tips With Community Before Forecasted Rainfall

Likely rain is forecasted in Oakland for Sunday.

While the rains are not anticipated to arrive at storm levels, the first rain after a dry period frequently flushes out debris, according to Oakland Public Works.

Residents and businesses in Oakland are encouraged to clear storm drains in their neighborhood and may take other steps to prevent flooding.

The city recommends keeping your curbs and sidewalk gutters clear of leaves and debris, trimming trees on your property to help them handle wind and rain, reviewing your property insurance and making sure you have emergency supplies to last for at least three days, including enough water, food, medicine and other supplies for family members and pets.

Individuals can help minimize flooding in their neighborhood by volunteering with the city's "Adopt-A-Drain" program and maintain a storm drain near their home or business. The city provides rakes, brooms, dust pans, bags and other supplies.

Residents can sign up for the program by visiting oaklandca.gov/services or calling (510) 238-7630.