‘Absolutely heartbreaking': Oakland store hit by thieves for 7th time this year

The owner of an Oakland business is fed up after thieves targeted his store again just two months after the last break-in.

Workers tried a new security measure, but the thieves just used it to help break in again.

Woodminster Market employee Amit Bery said break-ins at the business has been reported every couple of months this year.

Around 4 a.m. Monday, security video shows at least four people smash the windows of a van intentionally parked in front of the store to keep thieves out. But the thieves still broke in and pushed the van out of the way.

Bery said the thieves then cut the store's security lock, smashed the door windows, and stole hundreds in cash and cigarettes inside.

Monday's incident marks the seventh time the store has been broken into this year, despite putting several safety measure in place. The owner of the store said they put concrete barriers in a couple months ago and a rolling security door to prevent break-ins, but thieves still keep coming back.

"It's absolutely heartbreaking," said Marie, an Oakland resident who did not provide their last name. "This store is a center for our community here at Woodminster. I've lived here for 24 years. It's a family-owned business, another small business in Oakland that is being harmed by the lack of police resources."

Marie is concerned proposed cuts to public safety will put the community at risk. That frustration comes as the city looks to balance a massive budget deficit by the end of this year.

"We need better solutions," Marie said. "We need the funds to prioritize police. Police are not the enemy in the city. Fire is not the enemy."

The store has spent thousands in repairs and security measures. If the brazen break-ins do not stop, Bery fears the business will.

"This happens again, again, again," he said. "Then one day, what do you do? Shut the door?"

Police said they are investigating the break-in.