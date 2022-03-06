Oakland's Chinatown Businesses Raise Concern Following Shooting

An overnight gun battle in Oakland’s Chinatown neighborhood has left business owners terrified.

The incident happened at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday and stray bullets caused damage at two businesses.

Some of the incident was caught on camera and it showed few cars drive by the area.

“Fortunately, you know it was not during business hours. Otherwise, there would be many people who got hurt or get killed,” said Carl Chan, president of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce.

Surveillance footage from last night’s shooting in Oakland’s Chinatown. pic.twitter.com/FgS5UQXTCQ — Stephanie Magallon NBC Bay Area (@MagallonNews) March 7, 2022

Chan told NBC Bay Area Sunday that at least two businesses were hit, which were the Lee Family Ben Association and Pacific Kitchen Life.

At the appliance store, casings ripped through boarded up windows, bounced off several hoods, stoves and even the plexi glass, protecting the cashier.

Businesses estimate more than $40,000 worth of damage.

“I think they are very, very scared at this time,” Chan said.

Oakland police said they responded to Franklin Street after getting several calls about multiple people fighting and gunshots, but nobody injured was found.

The Blue Angels, Chinatowns volunteer patrols were responding to the incident.

“I think it was sad,” said Jacky Kuang, a Blue Angel volunteer.

They believe crime has gone down in this neighborhood, thanks in part to the volunteer patrols. But believes more security is needed to help protect not only the people but the businesses as well.

“I think a little more police would help, even though they are doing a really good job,”Kuang said.

The Chamber of Commerce said they have asked the Oakland Police Department to beef up their night patrols in the area and are collaborating with a company donating cameras for businesses.