Actor Olivia Cheng talks representation, Bruce Lee and career

This month, on July 20, marks 50 years since the death of legendary martial arts actor Bruce Lee. Born in San Francisco, Lee was the most visible Asian American in Hollywood in the 1960s and 70s. His influence is still felt today. In fact, a new season of the TV series, "Warrior" honors Lee's legacy and San Francisco Chinatown.

NBC Bay Area's Gia Vang sat down with actor Olivia Cheng, one of the main cast members in the show.

To learn more about Bruce Lee's life, career and see historical artifacts from his life, check out the "We are Bruce Lee" exhibit at the CHSA museum on Clay Street in San Francisco.

You can watch Gia Vang's full interview with Olivia Cheng in the video above.