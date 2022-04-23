San Francisco

Bruce Lee Exhibit Debuts in SF's Chinatown

The exhibit will feature artifacts from Lee’s movie career, teachings and personal items like his workout bench.

By NBC Bay Area staff

A new exhibit about late actor and San Francisco-born martial arts legend Bruce Lee will debut this weekend in the city’s Chinatown neighborhood.

The exhibit entitled “We Are Bruce Lee: Under the Sky, One Family” is set to open to the public on Sunday at the Chinese Historical Society of America on Clay Street. This is all part of the museum’s reopening.

NBC Bay Area spoke with Lee's daughter, Shannon Lee on Friday, when she saw the exhibit for the first time in person.

"He is just this bridge that helps to bring people together," she said. "And to be such an inspiration. And so, that is what the Bruce Lee Foundation is trying to do, just to put his tools and teachings in people's hands and continue his message."

The museum and the Bruce Lee Foundation partnered up to make this project happen.

Lee was born at the Chinese Hospital in San Francisco’s Chinatown back in 1940.

For more information on the exhibit, visit chsa.org.

