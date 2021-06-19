1 Dead, 3 Injured in Shooting at Lake Merritt

Four people were shot near the shores of Oakland's Lake Merritt early Saturday evening, and police said one of the victims has died.

Oakland police said its communications center received reports of shots fired at 6:22 p.m. in the 2200 block of Lakeshore Avenue, along the northeast shore of Lake Merritt.

Officers located the four victims, all of whom sustained gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police estimate there was a crowd of about 1,000 people in the area at the time of the shootings. This is a developing story. There are no further details at this time.