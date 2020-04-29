OpenRoad Episode 55: Restoring Nature

We’ll explore gorgeous and dramatically diverse landscapes in public open space preserves in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties and discover that saving nature is important, but only part of the job open space managers have to do to provide healthy environments for us to visit and enjoy.

Restoring nature is critical, too.

We’ll follow new trails deep into a popular forest preserve -- to the top of a steep and grassy slope with magnificent views of undeveloped land in every direction, and to the shore of the Bay near some of the Peninsula’s biggest cities.

We’ll also find lovely landscapes that were treated harshly by previous generations being helped by open space stewards to recover and heal in our own time.

