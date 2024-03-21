Nature

OpenRoad: Largest wetland restoration project on the west coast (Episode 91)

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

In this episode of OpenRoad, we'll visit the largest wetlands restoration project on the west coast, where bay waters are reclaiming a piece of its shoreline.

We'll also see the sights and hear the sounds of wetlands coming to life as we paddle our way to one of the newest and biggest restoration projects in the bay. In addition, we'll get tips on some of the best places to walk, paddle, access and enjoy our beautiful bay.

