OpenRoad: The Most Visited Park District in California (Episode 75)

Discover the inspirational history and legacy of the East Bay Regional Park District, now the most visited public park agency in California, and reveal how its leaders and the people they serve have forged and maintained strong bonds of mutual trust and respect since the district’s founding nearly 90 years ago, in part by maintaining open, regular and credible communications and by keeping promises made.

Meet the new general manager of East Bay Parks, the first woman ever to lead the agency and hear her vision for the district’s future. And celebrate the growth of the San Francisco Bay Trail as a grand and growing public asset by the water’s edge and discover how innovative planners are making city streets safer for cyclists, pedestrians and people using many modes of transportation to leave cars behind and get out to the Bay Trail easily for fun and as an efficient and healthful way to commute to work.

