Opposing Measures on General Plan Both Falling Short of Passing

Measures R and Y -- two opposing measures that address density

limits, height limits, and inclusionary housing policies in the city of San

Mateo's general plan -- have not yet reached the majority of votes needed for

either to pass.

Unofficial election results released by San Mateo County at 1:30

a.m. Wednesday show that Measure Y had 49 percent yes votes while Measure R

had 47 percent yes votes, less than the majority required for either to pass.

Results will be updated on Thursday at 4:30 p.m., and those may be

different from the final count on election night, as there are still ballots

left to count.

If Measure Y passes, it would extend existing density and height

limits throughout the city until 2030 and prevents developers from opting out

of the inclusionary housing requirement to provide at least 10 percent

affordable housing units -- that is, below market rate (BMR) units.

Measure Y supporters include a coalition of residents, former

planning commissioners and a number of neighborhood associations. They say

that Y will allow for balanced growth in the city, prevent high-rises and

support affordable housing by removing alternative options to the

inclusionary housing policy.

If Measure R passes, it would also extend current height and

density limits through 2030 with some exceptions: it would allow the City

Council to increase limits in designated areas near the Downtown, Hayward

Park and Hillsdale Caltrain stations. Measure R would also allow alternatives

to the inclusionary housing policy, such as in-lieu fees or off-site

construction.

Measure R supporters include the Housing Leadership Council of San

Mateo County, a number of housing developers and a variety of nonprofits and

other organizations. Measure R supporters argue that current density an

height limits are not sufficient to meet the need for affordable housing, and

that R will allow for smart growth near transit, allowing residents to

maximize the use of public transit.

If both measures end up passing, the measure with the most yes

votes will take effect.

Currently, San Mateo's Measure P dictates density and heigh

limits. Building heights are limited to 55 feet (about five stories), and to

75 feet (about seven stories) in special cases. Residential projects are

limited to 50 units per acre. Measure P is set to expire at the end of 2020.

If neither R or Y passes, without another measure in place, the

City Council would go through the process of updating its general plan to

amend density and height limits and inclusionary housing policies. The

general plan update process is expected to be complete in 2023.