Organizers Seek Volunteers for Twin Peak's Annual Pink Triangle

Organizers of Twin Peak's 28th annual Pink Triangle are seeking out volunteers to help set up the symbol that glows above the city during Pride month.

The nearly acre-sized pink triangle serves as both a reclamation of a symbol first used by Nazis to identify gay men, and a memorial to commemorate people in the LGBTQ community who faced discrimination - both in decades prior and in today's world.

"It's a highly-visible yet mute reminder of inhumanity and recalls one of the darkest chapters in human history," reads the volunteer sign-up page.

Community members can sign up to prepare the site on June 10, outline the triangle on June 16, place pink tarps and set up the ceremony on June 17, or take down the triangle on July 1.

The Pink Triangle Commemoration Ceremony will be held on June 17 at 11 a.m. The ceremony includes a performance from the SF Lesbian/Gay Freedom band, a talk on the history of the pink triangle, and an overview of the acts of discrimination happening against the LGBTQ community today.

Sign ups are accessible online.